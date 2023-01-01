Mac and cheese in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Kidz Mac N Cheese
|$8.00
Kraft mac n cheese. Served with choice of fries or tater tots & carrots or applesauce.
More about Merlins Rest Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Lite Bite Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Recommended for children under six. A small bowl of cheesy goodness with swirly noodles served with peas & fruit.
|Family Mac & Cheese
|$25.00
Who doesn't love mac and cheese - we make our cheese sauce every day and serve it up with the fancy swirly noodles
|Family Mac & Cheese w/Add In Options
|$30.00
Best Mac and Cheese besides the one you make!! This Cheesy goodness is filled with your choice of meats!! Feeds a whole family or just one...no judgement here!!!
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
American, cheddar, bacon, jalapeños, brisket, crispy onions, BBQ sauce
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$99.00
noodles in cheesy sauce served with goldfish, fruit, and fries
|Mac & Cheese
|$99.00
cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons, grilled ciabatta; add ham & roasted tomato 2