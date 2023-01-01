Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Longfellow

Longfellow restaurants
Toast

Longfellow restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub - Longfellow

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kidz Mac N Cheese$8.00
Kraft mac n cheese. Served with choice of fries or tater tots & carrots or applesauce.
More about Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Lite Bite Mac & Cheese$9.00
Recommended for children under six. A small bowl of cheesy goodness with swirly noodles served with peas & fruit.
Family Mac & Cheese$25.00
Who doesn't love mac and cheese - we make our cheese sauce every day and serve it up with the fancy swirly noodles
Family Mac & Cheese w/Add In Options$30.00
Best Mac and Cheese besides the one you make!! This Cheesy goodness is filled with your choice of meats!! Feeds a whole family or just one...no judgement here!!!
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Consumer pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Mac & Cheese
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Mac & Cheese$18.00
American, cheddar, bacon, jalapeños, brisket, crispy onions, BBQ sauce
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$99.00
noodles in cheesy sauce served with goldfish, fruit, and fries
Mac & Cheese$99.00
cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons, grilled ciabatta; add ham & roasted tomato 2
More about Longfellow Grill

