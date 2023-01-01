Nachos in Longfellow

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub - Longfellow

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nacho Totchos$10.25
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
More about Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
Item pic

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$15.95
Crispy corn tortillas with choice of carnitas, verde chicken, tinga chicken, or seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh jalapeños
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Howe 's Nachos$13.00
Queso, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.
*Gluten-Friendly*
The Howe's Vegan Nachos$15.00
Vegan chorizo, queso, black beans, corn salsa, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole
*Vegan*
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

