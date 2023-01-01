Nachos in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve nachos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Nacho Totchos
|$10.25
Tater tots, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, crema.
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Nachos
|$15.95
Crispy corn tortillas with choice of carnitas, verde chicken, tinga chicken, or seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh jalapeños
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|The Howe 's Nachos
|$13.00
Queso, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.
*Gluten-Friendly*
|The Howe's Vegan Nachos
|$15.00
Vegan chorizo, queso, black beans, corn salsa, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole
*Vegan*