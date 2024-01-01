Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Longfellow

Longfellow restaurants
Toast

Longfellow restaurants that serve pancakes

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Pancakes$8.00
Three kimchi pancakes, arugula, gochujang aioli, sunny egg*, red pepper, green onion
*Vegan Option*
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mickey Pancake$99.00
served with butter, syrup and fruit; add bacon or sausage $1
Buttermilk Pancakes$99.00
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
Oatmeal Pancakes$99.00
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter
More about Longfellow Grill

