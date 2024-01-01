Pancakes in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve pancakes
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Kimchi Pancakes
|$8.00
Three kimchi pancakes, arugula, gochujang aioli, sunny egg*, red pepper, green onion
*Vegan Option*
Longfellow Grill
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Kids Mickey Pancake
|$99.00
served with butter, syrup and fruit; add bacon or sausage $1
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$99.00
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
|Oatmeal Pancakes
|$99.00
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter