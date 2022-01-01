Nokomis restaurants you'll love
Nokomis's top cuisines
Must-try Nokomis restaurants
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|1 Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit
|$2.99
Cheesy flaky Biscuit with a mild Jalapeno flavor. Contains: Soy, Wheat
|Smash'd Bol
|$10.99
Starts with Mashed Potatoes, covered with Savory Gravy , topped with Bacon Creamed Corn, Fried Chicken and a garnish of Parsley all in a bowl!!
|Medium Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)
|$22.99
4-piece chicken, 2 biscuits with maple butter, tater tot base, 2 additional sides & sauces
Contains wheat, soy
More about Heather's
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$20.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Roasted Turkey, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Honey Wheat with choice of Side
More about Sassy Spoon
Sassy Spoon
5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Chicken shawarma, white rice, cucumber tomato salad, and choice of yogurt or tahini sauce.
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$4.00
Made with coconut, almond, and tapioca flour.
Contains butter and egg.
|Miso Pork Tacos
|$14.00
Two corn tortilla tacos filled with miso pork and garlic ginger slaw. Topped with pickled onions. Served with a side of local greens and red wine vinaigrette
More about ie & un dito
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|CAVATELLI
|$17.00
House stewed bolognese, grana padano
|LASAGNA VERDE BOLOGNESE
|$25.75
TAKE & MAKE: Fresh spinach egg noodles, bechamel, pomodoro, bolognese, fontina
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED, REQUIRES OVEN. SERVES 4-5
|BREAD RUSTIC LOAF
|$5.75
Par baked fresh bread to finish at home in the over at 375 for 5-7 minutes.