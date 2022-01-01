Nokomis restaurants you'll love

Go
Nokomis restaurants
Toast

Nokomis's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Nokomis restaurants

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit$2.99
Cheesy flaky Biscuit with a mild Jalapeno flavor. Contains: Soy, Wheat
Smash'd Bol$10.99
Starts with Mashed Potatoes, covered with Savory Gravy , topped with Bacon Creamed Corn, Fried Chicken and a garnish of Parsley all in a bowl!!
Medium Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)$22.99
4-piece chicken, 2 biscuits with maple butter, tater tot base, 2 additional sides & sauces
Contains wheat, soy
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$20.00
Edamame, Pickled Onion, Peppers and Onions, Avocado, Rice and Brocoli
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Shredded Celery, Carrots, Honey Blue Cheese Mayo, on Brioche Bun served with a choice of side
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Roasted Turkey, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Honey Wheat with choice of Side
More about Heather's
Sassy Spoon image

 

Sassy Spoon

5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Chicken shawarma, white rice, cucumber tomato salad, and choice of yogurt or tahini sauce.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
Made with coconut, almond, and tapioca flour.
Contains butter and egg.
Miso Pork Tacos$14.00
Two corn tortilla tacos filled with miso pork and garlic ginger slaw. Topped with pickled onions. Served with a side of local greens and red wine vinaigrette
More about Sassy Spoon
ie & un dito image

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAVATELLI$17.00
House stewed bolognese, grana padano
LASAGNA VERDE BOLOGNESE$25.75
TAKE & MAKE: Fresh spinach egg noodles, bechamel, pomodoro, bolognese, fontina
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED, REQUIRES OVEN. SERVES 4-5
BREAD RUSTIC LOAF$5.75
Par baked fresh bread to finish at home in the over at 375 for 5-7 minutes.
More about ie & un dito

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nokomis

Cookies

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Nokomis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston