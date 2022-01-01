Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Nokomis

Nokomis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken - 735 E. 48th Street

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad$11.99
Crispy Chicken dipped in buffalo sauce placed on top of Salad bowl filled with Romaine Crunch Spring mix, Cucumbers shaped like the Moon, little Carrot Shreds, and Cherry Tomatoes, with a side of House made Ranch.
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
