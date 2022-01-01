Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Nokomis

Nokomis restaurants that serve calamari

Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari with Caper Aioli$14.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CALABRIAN CALAMARI$14.00
Lightly coated and fried calamari, fresno peppers, preserved lemon
More about ie & un dito

