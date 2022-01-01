Chicken tenders in Nokomis
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken - 735 E. 48th Street
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Large Chicken Strip Basket
|$17.99
13 Fried Chicken Strips , side of Kales' Dusted tots , piece of Buttery Texas toast, and a 4oz sauce of choice all in a "Basket".
|Small Chicken Strip Basket
|$12.99
6 Fried Chicken Strips , side of Kales' Dusted tots , piece of Buttery Texas toast, and a 4oz sauce of choice all in a "Basket".