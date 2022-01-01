Cookies in Nokomis

Go
Nokomis restaurants
Toast

Nokomis restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Heather's
Sassy Spoon image

 

Sassy Spoon

5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
Made with coconut, almond, and tapioca flour.
Contains butter and egg.
More about Sassy Spoon

Browse other tasty dishes in Nokomis

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Nokomis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston