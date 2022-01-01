Cookies in
Nokomis
/
Minneapolis
/
Nokomis
/
Cookies
Nokomis restaurants that serve cookies
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(73 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
More about Heather's
Sassy Spoon
5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(135 reviews)
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$4.00
Made with coconut, almond, and tapioca flour.
Contains butter and egg.
More about Sassy Spoon
