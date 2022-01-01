Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Nokomis

Go
Nokomis restaurants
Toast

Nokomis restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad$10.99
Crispy Chicken Salad bowls filled with Romaine Crunch Spring mix, Cucumbers shaped like the Moon, little Carrot Shreds, and Cherry Tomatoes, with a side of House made Ranch.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy Chicken Butcher Wrap, 10" Tortilla filled with Crispy Chicken, Sliced Cherry tomatoes, Moon cut Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, & Drizzled with Butcher Sauce. Contains : Soy, Wheat.
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast (Protein Only)$6.50
More about Heather's
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN FINGERS$9.00
House made bambino chicken fingers served with a side of our fingerling potato fries. Served with side of ketchup.
More about ie & un dito

Browse other tasty dishes in Nokomis

Mac And Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Fried Chicken Salad

Pudding

Turkey Burgers

Calamari

Map

More near Nokomis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston