Crispy chicken in Nokomis
Nokomis restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad
|$10.99
Crispy Chicken Salad bowls filled with Romaine Crunch Spring mix, Cucumbers shaped like the Moon, little Carrot Shreds, and Cherry Tomatoes, with a side of House made Ranch.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Crispy Chicken Butcher Wrap, 10" Tortilla filled with Crispy Chicken, Sliced Cherry tomatoes, Moon cut Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, & Drizzled with Butcher Sauce. Contains : Soy, Wheat.
More about Heather's
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Radish, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Crispy Fried Chicken Breast (Protein Only)
|$6.50