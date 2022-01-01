Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Nokomis

Go
Nokomis restaurants
Toast

Nokomis restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Egg Chicken Sandwich w / Tots$10.99
Crispy chicken , Scrambled egg , MAC cheese sauce , Dilly mayo on a sesame seed bun.
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A la Carte Classic Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
Open Face Egg Sandwich with Side of Greens$13.00
Over Easy , Egg, Basil Aioli, Arugula, Bacon, Tomatoes, Honey Wheat, Mixed Greens with Herb Vinaigrette
Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Fischer Farms Ham, Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese on Honey Wheat
More about Heather's





