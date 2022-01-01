Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Nokomis

Go
Nokomis restaurants
Toast

Nokomis restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken - 735 E. 48th Street

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/Tots$12.99
Chicken fried steak sandwich. Starts with Herbivorous Butchers' Ribeye Steak , chicken fried , topped with onion crisp ,pickles , BBQ sauce and Dilly Mayo, between our sesame seed bun. Contains : soy / wheat
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken - 735 E. 48th Street
Heather's image

 

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Field Burger$15.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fischer Farms Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Classic BLT$13.00
Fischer Farms Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Mayo, Tomato on Honey White with choice of Side
Braised Pork Cubano$16.00
Fischer Farms Roasted Pork Loin and Ham, Gruyere, Pickled Onions, Peppers, Mustard Sauce on a French Roll with choice of Side
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

Browse other tasty dishes in Nokomis

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Cookies

Fried Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Nokomis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1661 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston