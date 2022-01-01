North Loop restaurants you'll love
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.75
On-the-bone wings
|Double Barrel Burger
|$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
|Tennessee Hot
|$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|KOREAN BEEF BOWL
|$20.00
Sesame soy flank steak, lo mein noodles, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, fresno chili pepper, sweet + spicy cabbage salad, sesame seeds, fresh herbs, and gochujang BBQ sauce
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
|$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
|LOOP WINGS
|$16.00
Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
More about Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
|Mostaccioli
|$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
More about Bar La Grassa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Side of Focaccia
|$4.00
With butter
|Mafalda w/Bolognese
|$21.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
|Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta
|$12.00
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, topped with fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
More about Parlour Food Truck
Parlour Food Truck
730 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Parlour Burger
|$14.99
Ground Chuck, Ribeye, and Brisket, White American Cheese, Egg Bun
|Fries
|$4.00
Ya know... fries!
|Coca Cola
|$2.00
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Matcha Mousse
|$10.00
Raspberry and Blood Oranges, White Chocolate Pearls
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
|Yuzu Green Apple
|$10.00
Lemon Financier, Yuzu and Green Apple Mousse
More about The Freehouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
|Wings
|$15.95
herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch
|Baja Bowl
|$14.50
pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Borough and Parlour
Borough and Parlour
730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Mixed Greens
|$8.00
Local Lettuces, Sherry Vinaigrette
|Parlour Pack
|$79.95
Includes:
Four ready-to-eat burgers! (no grilling required)
Four fries
Free Toy!
|Cookie
|$4.00
Changes frequently
More about Snack Bar
PIZZA • TAPAS
Snack Bar
800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Pizza Slice - White
|$5.00
One sixth of our whole, 16 inch crust with white sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
|Pizza Whole - Red
|$20.00
16 inch crust with red sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
|Gnudi
|$12.00
Similar to gnocchi but made with ricotta cheese instead of potato. Finished with a brown butter-sage sauce.