North Loop restaurants you'll love

Go
North Loop restaurants
Toast

North Loop's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try North Loop restaurants

Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Tennessee Hot$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
More about Red Cow
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KOREAN BEEF BOWL$20.00
Sesame soy flank steak, lo mein noodles, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, fresno chili pepper, sweet + spicy cabbage salad, sesame seeds, fresh herbs, and gochujang BBQ sauce
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
LOOP WINGS$16.00
Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
More about The Loop - MPLS
Red Rabbit image

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
Mostaccioli$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
More about Red Rabbit
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Focaccia$4.00
With butter
Mafalda w/Bolognese$21.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta$12.00
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, topped with fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
More about Bar La Grassa
Parlour Food Truck image

 

Parlour Food Truck

730 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Parlour Burger$14.99
Ground Chuck, Ribeye, and Brisket, White American Cheese, Egg Bun
Fries$4.00
Ya know... fries!
Coca Cola$2.00
More about Parlour Food Truck
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN image

 

EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Mousse$10.00
Raspberry and Blood Oranges, White Chocolate Pearls
Key Lime Cheesecake$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
Yuzu Green Apple$10.00
Lemon Financier, Yuzu and Green Apple Mousse
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
Wings$15.95
herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch
Baja Bowl$14.50
pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro
More about The Freehouse
Borough and Parlour image

 

Borough and Parlour

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Greens$8.00
Local Lettuces, Sherry Vinaigrette
Parlour Pack$79.95
Includes:
Four ready-to-eat burgers! (no grilling required)
Four fries
Free Toy!
Cookie$4.00
Changes frequently
More about Borough and Parlour
Snack Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Slice - White$5.00
One sixth of our whole, 16 inch crust with white sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
Pizza Whole - Red$20.00
16 inch crust with red sauce and mozzarella. Click to see toppings.
Gnudi$12.00
Similar to gnocchi but made with ricotta cheese instead of potato. Finished with a brown butter-sage sauce.
More about Snack Bar
Little Blue Food Truck image

 

Little Blue Food Truck

901 North 3rd Street Suite 117, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Little Blue Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Loop

Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near North Loop to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston