North Loop American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in North Loop
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.75
On-the-bone wings
|Double Barrel Burger
|$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
|Tennessee Hot
|$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|KOREAN BEEF BOWL
|$20.00
Sesame soy flank steak, lo mein noodles, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, fresno chili pepper, sweet + spicy cabbage salad, sesame seeds, fresh herbs, and gochujang BBQ sauce
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
|$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
|LOOP WINGS
|$16.00
Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub