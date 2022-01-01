North Loop American restaurants you'll love

North Loop restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in North Loop

Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

Wings$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Tennessee Hot$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

KOREAN BEEF BOWL$20.00
Sesame soy flank steak, lo mein noodles, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, fresno chili pepper, sweet + spicy cabbage salad, sesame seeds, fresh herbs, and gochujang BBQ sauce
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
LOOP WINGS$16.00
Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
Borough and Parlour image

 

Borough and Parlour

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Mixed Greens$8.00
Local Lettuces, Sherry Vinaigrette
Parlour Pack$79.95
Includes:
Four ready-to-eat burgers! (no grilling required)
Four fries
Free Toy!
Cookie$4.00
Changes frequently
Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

