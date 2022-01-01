Burritos in North Loop
North Loop restaurants that serve burritos
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
More about Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
More about The Freehouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
|Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.