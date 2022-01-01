Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in North Loop

Go
North Loop restaurants
Toast

North Loop restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
More about The Freehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in North Loop

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Lasagna

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

Grilled Steaks

Mushroom Burgers

Gnocchi

Map

More near North Loop to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston