Chicken tenders in North Loop
North Loop restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Housemade Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS
|$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$8.00
More about Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|KIDS Fried Chicken Strips
|$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries