Chicken tenders in North Loop

North Loop restaurants
Toast

North Loop restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Housemade Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with house pickles & Red Cow sauce
More about Red Cow
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$8.00
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Fried Chicken Strips$7.00
Served with broccoli & french fries
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
served with fruit, fries, and goldfish
More about The Freehouse

