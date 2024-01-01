Chicken wraps in North Loop
North Loop restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Red Cow North Loop
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$15.50
marinated chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, heirloom tomato, arugula, garlic aioli
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing.
|THAI CASHEW CHICKEN WRAP
|$16.00
Fried cashew-breaded chicken breast, guacamole,
napa cabbage slaw, diced tomato and sweet chili sauce