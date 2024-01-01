Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in North Loop

North Loop restaurants
North Loop restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Red Cow North Loop

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Wrap$15.50
marinated chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, heirloom tomato, arugula, garlic aioli
More about Red Cow North Loop
Banner pic

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber, celery, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing.
THAI CASHEW CHICKEN WRAP$16.00
Fried cashew-breaded chicken breast, guacamole,
napa cabbage slaw, diced tomato and sweet chili sauce
More about The Loop - MPLS

