Chilaquiles in North Loop

North Loop restaurants
North Loop restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Chilaquiles$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
More about Red Cow
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$12.95
corn tortillas, hashbrowns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean purée, eggs
Family Chilaquiles Meal$29.95
corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs
More about The Freehouse

