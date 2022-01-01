Chopped salad in North Loop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

e7b7fd8e-b8e4-4a27-996c-f7637a7c5396 image

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$13.50
Artichoke, chickpeas, chicken, salami, ham, peppadew, kalamata, provolone, olives, provolone, pepperoncini & olive vinaigrette
More about Red Rabbit
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Chopped Salad$16.95
mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chopped Salad$12.00
Gem lettuce, frisée, chicken confit, granola and Parmesan with a honey-wine vinaigrette.
More about Snack Bar

