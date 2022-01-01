Cookies in
North Loop restaurants that serve cookies
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)
$5.00
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
Borough and Parlour
730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Cookie
$4.00
Changes frequently
More about Borough and Parlour
