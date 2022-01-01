Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in North Loop

North Loop restaurants
Toast

North Loop restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Red Cow - North Loop

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry French Toast$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
More about Red Cow - North Loop
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit - RR North Loop

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry French Toast$13.00
2 pieces of French Toast shingled and topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with caramelized mascarpone cream and powdered sugar
Vienna French Toast$12.00
2 pieces of French Toast covered with cinnamon powder topping
More about Red Rabbit - RR North Loop
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side 1pc French Toast$2.95
One Piece of French Toast
French Toast$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
More about The Freehouse

