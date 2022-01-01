Northeast restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Northeast restaurants

Boomin Barbecue image

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

324 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tallow Fries$6.00
Comes with Aioli
Beef Cheek Sandwich$18.00
Beef Cheek, Mustard Pickled Jalapeño, Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
Pork Cheek Smash$16.50
Two Salt and Pepper Crusted Pork Cheeks,
Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Pimento, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
More about Boomin Barbecue
Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Grilled Pork Bowl$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
Vegetarian Mock Duck$5.50
Bì Căng
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
Central NE Breakfast$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
BLT (GF)$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Box$65.00
Each FOOD BUILDING Holiday Box contains:

· a small caliber salami from Red Table Meat Co.
· 8 oz package of pancetta from Red Table Meat Co.
· 7 oz square of washed rind Good Thunder from Alemar Cheese Co.
· 6 pack of cookies from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 1 lb package of pancake and waffle mix from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 2 cans of 3leche's fermented botanical beverages
· 8 oz package of fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co.
· small jar of Skinny Jakes’ fat honey
Royal Hot Hammie$13.00
Royal Ham, St. James, Brie & Dijon mustard on toasted Good 'Wich
NE Italian$12.00
Red Table Meat Co Ham, Salami and Mortadella, Nduja with Alemar Fromage Blanc, Greens, and Pickled Vegetables on Baker's Field Bread
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
Drip Coffee$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room image

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
Phuket Bowl$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Young Joni image

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage and Onion$18.00
fennel sausage, crème fraîche, leek, scallion, caramelized onion, fennel pollen
Korean BBQ$21.00
beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette
*contains gluten
Tavern Pie$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
More about Young Joni
Jefe Urban Cocina image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
Hideaway Main Street Burger$8.95
4 oz. beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Table Big Chet's Salami
(Minneapolis, MN) Made just down the street from our shop! Spicy fennel & garlic salami.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
French Raclette$8.00
Classic French melting cheese. Great for a traditional Raclette dinner, Fondue, and grilled cheese. French Raclette tends to be a bit softer than its Swiss counterpart. [Cow's Milk, Raw Milk]
Fra Mani Soppressata$8.75
(California) Coarsely ground and seasoned with clove, sea salt, pepper and white wine.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Hideaway Cabin Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hideaway Cabin Bar

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$10.00
Marinated chicken, onion, provolone, roasted garlic white sauce, topped with housemade buffalo sauce, mix of fresh herbs, celery and green onion
Hideaway Deluxe$10.00
Pepperoni, housemade sausage, green pepper, black olive, onion, provolone, San Marzano red sauce
Veggie (V)$10.00
Marinated Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onion, red pepper, fontina, roasted garlic white sauce, balsamic drizzle
More about Hideaway Cabin Bar
Arturo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Arturo Special$22.00
House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Fresh Mozzarella
Cheese Bread$6.00
Four Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Served With House Whipped Garlic Butter and House Red Sauce
Struffoli$4.00
5 pieces of fried dough, served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce
More about Arturo's Pizza
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Crisp$8.00
Scalloped Potatoes$14.00
Duroc Double Thick Bone-in Pork Chop - Comfrey Farm (Windom, MN) (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)$26.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paczki$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
More about Fare Game
Ramen Kazama Select image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shoyu Ramen$13.95
Pork and chicken broth, menma, green onion, nitamago, chashu, and nori. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.95
Pork broth, menma, kikurage, green onion, chashu, nitamago, and nori. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
Torishio Ramen$13.95
Chicken broth, green onion, shiso, kaiware, nitamago, and chicken karaage. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
More about Ramen Kazama Select
Northeast Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Social Burger$16.00
half pound sirloin buger, preserved tomato, marmalade, garlic aioli, shoe string fries
Spinach Frisee Salad$10.00
blood orange, grapefruit, poached egg, pancetta, lemon herb vinaigrette
Pappardelle Puttanesca$25.00
seared sea scallops, anchovy, kalamata olives, capers
More about Northeast Social
Brasa Rotisserie image

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate$13.75
1/3 lb and one House Side
Half Fried Sweet Plantains$4.75
When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
1 lb Baked Macaroni & Cheese$9.25
w/Sharp Cheddar & Gouda (Vegetarian)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Viva Taco image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Meal$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Four Tacos Meal$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Curry Tofu Bowl$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
More about Viva Taco
Alma image

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sunshine Helps$9.50
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula (veg, gfo).
Spicy Turkey Burger$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
Torta Sorta$9.00
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, refritos, pickled jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).
More about Alma
Mary Ellen's Bistro image

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Esmond$8.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, house-made spicy sauce, on a croissant bun.
Knoephla Soup$4.00
Creamy chicken broth, knoephla, carrots, onions, celery and potatoes.
Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut$2.00
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering image

 

Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering

1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Valentine's Day Kit$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.
More about Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
Hazel's Northeast image

SANDWICHES

Hazel's Northeast

2859 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hazel's Northeast
Aster Cafe image

 

Aster Cafe

125 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Aster Cafe
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
mac n' cheese$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
vlt$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread
More about The Sheridan Room
Restaurant banner

 

Brother Justus Whiskey Company

3300 5th St NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Brother Justus Whiskey Company
Minnesota Barbecue Company image

 

Minnesota Barbecue Company

816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blue Cheese Potato$5.00
Potato salad w/ blue cheese, red onion, mayo, parsley, & our smoked pork belly.
Esquites$5.00
roast corn salad dressed with mayo, cotija, chili, lime, and cilantro
Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
2oz side of our own bbq sauce
More about Minnesota Barbecue Company

