Northeast restaurants you'll love

Each FOOD BUILDING Holiday Box contains:



· a small caliber salami from Red Table Meat Co.

· 8 oz package of pancetta from Red Table Meat Co.

· 7 oz square of washed rind Good Thunder from Alemar Cheese Co.

· 6 pack of cookies from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread

· 1 lb package of pancake and waffle mix from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread

· 2 cans of 3leche's fermented botanical beverages

· 8 oz package of fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co.

· small jar of Skinny Jakes’ fat honey

