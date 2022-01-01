Northeast restaurants you'll love
BBQ
Boomin Barbecue
324 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Tallow Fries
|$6.00
Comes with Aioli
|Beef Cheek Sandwich
|$18.00
Beef Cheek, Mustard Pickled Jalapeño, Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
|Pork Cheek Smash
|$16.50
Two Salt and Pepper Crusted Pork Cheeks,
Sweet Pepper Red Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Pimento, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
10 6th St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
|Grilled Pork Bowl
|$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
|Vegetarian Mock Duck
|$5.50
Bì Căng
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
|Central NE Breakfast
|$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
|BLT (GF)
|$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Holiday Box
|$65.00
Each FOOD BUILDING Holiday Box contains:
· a small caliber salami from Red Table Meat Co.
· 8 oz package of pancetta from Red Table Meat Co.
· 7 oz square of washed rind Good Thunder from Alemar Cheese Co.
· 6 pack of cookies from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 1 lb package of pancake and waffle mix from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 2 cans of 3leche's fermented botanical beverages
· 8 oz package of fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co.
· small jar of Skinny Jakes’ fat honey
|Royal Hot Hammie
|$13.00
Royal Ham, St. James, Brie & Dijon mustard on toasted Good 'Wich
|NE Italian
|$12.00
Red Table Meat Co Ham, Salami and Mortadella, Nduja with Alemar Fromage Blanc, Greens, and Pickled Vegetables on Baker's Field Bread
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle
|$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
|Drip Coffee
|$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
|Phuket Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
|Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Sausage and Onion
|$18.00
fennel sausage, crème fraîche, leek, scallion, caramelized onion, fennel pollen
|Korean BBQ
|$21.00
beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette
*contains gluten
|Tavern Pie
|$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
|Hideaway Main Street Burger
|$8.95
4 oz. beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
|Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice
|$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Red Table Big Chet's Salami
(Minneapolis, MN) Made just down the street from our shop! Spicy fennel & garlic salami.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
|French Raclette
|$8.00
Classic French melting cheese. Great for a traditional Raclette dinner, Fondue, and grilled cheese. French Raclette tends to be a bit softer than its Swiss counterpart. [Cow's Milk, Raw Milk]
|Fra Mani Soppressata
|$8.75
(California) Coarsely ground and seasoned with clove, sea salt, pepper and white wine.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hideaway Cabin Bar
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$10.00
Marinated chicken, onion, provolone, roasted garlic white sauce, topped with housemade buffalo sauce, mix of fresh herbs, celery and green onion
|Hideaway Deluxe
|$10.00
Pepperoni, housemade sausage, green pepper, black olive, onion, provolone, San Marzano red sauce
|Veggie (V)
|$10.00
Marinated Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onion, red pepper, fontina, roasted garlic white sauce, balsamic drizzle
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|12" Arturo Special
|$22.00
House made Sausage, Pepperoni, Olive Medley, Red Pepper, Yellow Onion, Fresh Herbs and Fresh Mozzarella
|Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Four Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Served With House Whipped Garlic Butter and House Red Sauce
|Struffoli
|$4.00
5 pieces of fried dough, served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Peach Crisp
|$8.00
|Scalloped Potatoes
|$14.00
|Duroc Double Thick Bone-in Pork Chop - Comfrey Farm (Windom, MN) (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)
|$26.00
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Paczki
|$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
|BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama Select
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Shoyu Ramen
|$13.95
Pork and chicken broth, menma, green onion, nitamago, chashu, and nori. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.95
Pork broth, menma, kikurage, green onion, chashu, nitamago, and nori. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
|Torishio Ramen
|$13.95
Chicken broth, green onion, shiso, kaiware, nitamago, and chicken karaage. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northeast Social
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Social Burger
|$16.00
half pound sirloin buger, preserved tomato, marmalade, garlic aioli, shoe string fries
|Spinach Frisee Salad
|$10.00
blood orange, grapefruit, poached egg, pancetta, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Pappardelle Puttanesca
|$25.00
seared sea scallops, anchovy, kalamata olives, capers
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate
|$13.75
1/3 lb and one House Side
|Half Fried Sweet Plantains
|$4.75
When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
|1 lb Baked Macaroni & Cheese
|$9.25
w/Sharp Cheddar & Gouda (Vegetarian)
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Meal
|$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Four Tacos Meal
|$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Curry Tofu Bowl
|$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Sunshine Helps
|$9.50
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula (veg, gfo).
|Spicy Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
|Torta Sorta
|$9.00
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, refritos, pickled jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).
Mary Ellen's Bistro
300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Esmond
|$8.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, house-made spicy sauce, on a croissant bun.
|Knoephla Soup
|$4.00
Creamy chicken broth, knoephla, carrots, onions, celery and potatoes.
|Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut
|$2.00
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Valentine's Day Kit
|$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Sheridan Room
337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|mac n' cheese
|$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
|big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)
|$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
|vlt
|$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread
Minnesota Barbecue Company
816 Lowry Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Blue Cheese Potato
|$5.00
Potato salad w/ blue cheese, red onion, mayo, parsley, & our smoked pork belly.
|Esquites
|$5.00
roast corn salad dressed with mayo, cotija, chili, lime, and cilantro
|Side BBQ Sauce
|$0.50
2oz side of our own bbq sauce