Northeast American restaurants you'll love

Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
Central NE Breakfast$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
BLT (GF)$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room image

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
Phuket Bowl$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paczki$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
More about Fare Game
Northeast Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Social Burger$16.00
half pound sirloin buger, preserved tomato, marmalade, garlic aioli, shoe string fries
Spinach Frisee Salad$10.00
blood orange, grapefruit, poached egg, pancetta, lemon herb vinaigrette
Pappardelle Puttanesca$25.00
seared sea scallops, anchovy, kalamata olives, capers
More about Northeast Social
Alma image

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sunshine Helps$9.50
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula (veg, gfo).
Spicy Turkey Burger$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
Torta Sorta$9.00
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, refritos, pickled jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).
More about Alma
Hazel's Northeast image

SANDWICHES

Hazel's Northeast

2859 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hazel's Northeast
Aster Cafe image

 

Aster Cafe

125 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Aster Cafe
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
mac n' cheese$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
vlt$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread
More about The Sheridan Room

