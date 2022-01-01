Northeast American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Northeast
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
|Central NE Breakfast
|$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
|BLT (GF)
|$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
|Phuket Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
|Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
More about Fare Game
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Paczki
|$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
|BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
More about Northeast Social
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northeast Social
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Social Burger
|$16.00
half pound sirloin buger, preserved tomato, marmalade, garlic aioli, shoe string fries
|Spinach Frisee Salad
|$10.00
blood orange, grapefruit, poached egg, pancetta, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Pappardelle Puttanesca
|$25.00
seared sea scallops, anchovy, kalamata olives, capers
More about Alma
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Sunshine Helps
|$9.50
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula (veg, gfo).
|Spicy Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
|Torta Sorta
|$9.00
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, refritos, pickled jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).
More about The Sheridan Room
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Sheridan Room
337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|mac n' cheese
|$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
|big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)
|$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
|vlt
|$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread