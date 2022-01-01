Northeast burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Northeast
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Red Table Big Chet's Salami
(Minneapolis, MN) Made just down the street from our shop! Spicy fennel & garlic salami.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
|French Raclette
|$8.00
Classic French melting cheese. Great for a traditional Raclette dinner, Fondue, and grilled cheese. French Raclette tends to be a bit softer than its Swiss counterpart. [Cow's Milk, Raw Milk]
|Fra Mani Soppressata
|$8.75
(California) Coarsely ground and seasoned with clove, sea salt, pepper and white wine.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
More about Hideaway Cabin Bar
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hideaway Cabin Bar
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$10.00
Marinated chicken, onion, provolone, roasted garlic white sauce, topped with housemade buffalo sauce, mix of fresh herbs, celery and green onion
|Hideaway Deluxe
|$10.00
Pepperoni, housemade sausage, green pepper, black olive, onion, provolone, San Marzano red sauce
|Veggie (V)
|$10.00
Marinated Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onion, red pepper, fontina, roasted garlic white sauce, balsamic drizzle
More about Fare Game
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Paczki
|$3.00
Pronounced Poonch-Key. A Polish Donut that has no hole and is filled. This version contains Raspberry Jam. Glazed and Powdered Sugar.
|BBQ Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
8 Oz of Smoked Pulled Pork, tossed with BP Black Pepper BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. House-made Pickled Cabbage and Cucumbers and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.