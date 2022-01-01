Northeast cafés you'll love

Northeast restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Northeast

Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Grilled Pork Bowl$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
Vegetarian Mock Duck$5.50
Bì Căng
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Box$65.00
Each FOOD BUILDING Holiday Box contains:

· a small caliber salami from Red Table Meat Co.
· 8 oz package of pancetta from Red Table Meat Co.
· 7 oz square of washed rind Good Thunder from Alemar Cheese Co.
· 6 pack of cookies from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 1 lb package of pancake and waffle mix from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 2 cans of 3leche's fermented botanical beverages
· 8 oz package of fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co.
· small jar of Skinny Jakes’ fat honey
Royal Hot Hammie$13.00
Royal Ham, St. James, Brie & Dijon mustard on toasted Good 'Wich
NE Italian$12.00
Red Table Meat Co Ham, Salami and Mortadella, Nduja with Alemar Fromage Blanc, Greens, and Pickled Vegetables on Baker's Field Bread
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
Drip Coffee$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Viva Taco image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Meal$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Four Tacos Meal$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Curry Tofu Bowl$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
More about Viva Taco
Alma image

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sunshine Helps$9.50
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula (veg, gfo).
Spicy Turkey Burger$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
Torta Sorta$9.00
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, refritos, pickled jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).
More about Alma
Mary Ellen's Bistro image

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Esmond$8.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, house-made spicy sauce, on a croissant bun.
Knoephla Soup$4.00
Creamy chicken broth, knoephla, carrots, onions, celery and potatoes.
Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut$2.00
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering image

 

Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering

1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Valentine's Day Kit$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.
More about Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northeast

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Waffles

Chips And Salsa

Reuben

Curry

