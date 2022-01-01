Northeast cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Northeast
More about Lu's Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
10 6th St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
|Grilled Pork Bowl
|$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
|Vegetarian Mock Duck
|$5.50
Bì Căng
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Holiday Box
|$65.00
Each FOOD BUILDING Holiday Box contains:
· a small caliber salami from Red Table Meat Co.
· 8 oz package of pancetta from Red Table Meat Co.
· 7 oz square of washed rind Good Thunder from Alemar Cheese Co.
· 6 pack of cookies from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 1 lb package of pancake and waffle mix from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread
· 2 cans of 3leche's fermented botanical beverages
· 8 oz package of fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co.
· small jar of Skinny Jakes’ fat honey
|Royal Hot Hammie
|$13.00
Royal Ham, St. James, Brie & Dijon mustard on toasted Good 'Wich
|NE Italian
|$12.00
Red Table Meat Co Ham, Salami and Mortadella, Nduja with Alemar Fromage Blanc, Greens, and Pickled Vegetables on Baker's Field Bread
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle
|$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
|Drip Coffee
|$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
More about Viva Taco
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Meal
|$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Four Tacos Meal
|$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Curry Tofu Bowl
|$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
More about Alma
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Sunshine Helps
|$9.50
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula (veg, gfo).
|Spicy Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Chihuahua cheese, jalapeño slaw and brioche bun (gfo, vego)
|Torta Sorta
|$9.00
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, refritos, pickled jalapeño slaw and monterey jack (veg, gfo).
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro
Mary Ellen's Bistro
300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Esmond
|$8.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, house-made spicy sauce, on a croissant bun.
|Knoephla Soup
|$4.00
Creamy chicken broth, knoephla, carrots, onions, celery and potatoes.
|Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut
|$2.00
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
More about Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Valentine's Day Kit
|$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.