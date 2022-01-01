Northeast sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Northeast
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
10 6th St NE, Minneapolis
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
|Grilled Pork Bowl
|$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
|Vegetarian Mock Duck
|$5.50
Bì Căng
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Two Tacos Meal
|$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Four Tacos Meal
|$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Curry Tofu Bowl
|$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
The Sheridan Room
337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
|mac n' cheese
|$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
|big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)
|$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
|vlt
|$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread