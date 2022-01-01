Northeast sandwich spots you'll love

Northeast restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in Northeast

Lu's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
Grilled Pork Bowl$9.25
Topped with tenderly grilled pork, our special house-blend fish sauce. Add a crispy Pork or Veggie Eggroll for $1
Vegetarian Mock Duck$5.50
Bì Căng
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Viva Taco image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Meal$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Four Tacos Meal$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Curry Tofu Bowl$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
More about Viva Taco
Hazel's Northeast image

SANDWICHES

Hazel's Northeast

2859 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hazel's Northeast
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
mac n' cheese$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
vlt$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread
More about The Sheridan Room

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northeast

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Waffles

Chips And Salsa

Reuben

Curry

