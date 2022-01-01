Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve barbacoas

Banner pic

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Sando$17.50
Barbacoa, Cilantro, Onion, Mojo Crema, and Mustard Pickled Jalapeños, on a Tallow Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Boomin Barbecue
Item pic

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Bowl (shredded Beef)$12.00
Slow cooked shredded beef Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
More about Viva Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast

Cornbread

Nachos

Pies

Coleslaw

Hot Chocolate

Croissants

Collard Greens

Cappuccino

Map

More near Northeast to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston