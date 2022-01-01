Barbacoas in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Boomin Barbecue
BBQ
Boomin Barbecue
949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Barbacoa Sando
|$17.50
Barbacoa, Cilantro, Onion, Mojo Crema, and Mustard Pickled Jalapeños, on a Tallow Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Viva Taco
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Barbacoa Bowl (shredded Beef)
|$12.00
Slow cooked shredded beef Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.