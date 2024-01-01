Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve belgian waffles

SANDWICHES

Hazel's Northeast

2859 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.50
A golden Belgian waffle w/ powdered sugar & whipped butter
More about Hazel's Northeast
Stanley's Northeast Barroom

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ONE Malted Belgian Waffle$5.00
More about Stanley's Northeast Barroom

