Bratwurst in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve bratwurst

Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bratwurst 4-Pack$0.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

 

Kramarczuk's Sausage Company

215 East Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bratwurst
Mild blend of pork, coriander, nutmeg and white pepper.
Cherry Bomb Bratwurst$5.75
*SEASONAL FLAVOR* smoked pork bratwurst with the addition of crushed red pepper and dried sweet cherries. Option to add herbed goat cheese!
More about Kramarczuk's Sausage Company

