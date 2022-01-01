Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve burritos

Maeve's Breakfast Burrito image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maeve's Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Tortilla wrap filled with Andouille sausage, eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and a spicy cream sauce. Served with a side of fruit. Originally made popular by Maeves Cafe of NE MPLS.
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Dog Burrito$15.00
Who is Al? Order this massive breakfast burrito and possibly unlock the secret. A large flour tortilla stuffed with crispy hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage, bell peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, and potential juicy secrets. Topped with tomatillo salsa and cilantro crema. Served with fresh berries
