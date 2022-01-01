Burritos in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve burritos
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Maeve's Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Tortilla wrap filled with Andouille sausage, eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and a spicy cream sauce. Served with a side of fruit. Originally made popular by Maeves Cafe of NE MPLS.
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Big Dog Burrito
|$15.00
Who is Al? Order this massive breakfast burrito and possibly unlock the secret. A large flour tortilla stuffed with crispy hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage, bell peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, and potential juicy secrets. Topped with tomatillo salsa and cilantro crema. Served with fresh berries