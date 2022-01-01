Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Cake and Pastry Flour
All home bakers know that the right tools and ingredients can make all the difference. Our cake and pastry flour has been tested by our bakers and refined so your cakes and cookies have a flavorful and tender crumb. A great flour for cookies, pies, scones or any sweet baking project.
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake$3.50
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Charleston Crab Cake - Calabrian Choron Sauce, Chorizo, Radish Salad$26.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Ramen Kazama Select image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee Crepe Cake$5.99
More about Ramen Kazama Select
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake$4.75
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut$2.50
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro

