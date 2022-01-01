Cake in Northeast
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cake and Pastry Flour
All home bakers know that the right tools and ingredients can make all the difference. Our cake and pastry flour has been tested by our bakers and refined so your cakes and cookies have a flavorful and tender crumb. A great flour for cookies, pies, scones or any sweet baking project.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Charleston Crab Cake - Calabrian Choron Sauce, Chorizo, Radish Salad
|$26.00
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama Select
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Creme Brulee Crepe Cake
|$5.99
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake
|$4.75
Strawberries & Whipped Cream