Chai lattes in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve chai lattes

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Chai Latte
3Leceh Banana Chai | Steamed Milk
Add shot of espresso below
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$4.75
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.50
10-16oz - house made Chai
More about Alma
Item pic

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.75
chai and steamed milk
Lavender Chai Latte$3.50
chai, steamed milk, lavender
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro

