Chicken salad in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve chicken salad
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Chicken and Spring Greens Salad
|$9.89
Organic greens with grilled Kadejan Chicken and rotating seasonal vegetables, cheese, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Southern Fried Chicken with Spicy Honey Drizzle (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)
|$18.00
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, celery, tossed with ranch dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer
|$16.00
Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, apples, craisins, and hard-boiled egg tossed in green goddess dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken, roasted pecans, and honey mustard drizzle.