Chicken salad in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve chicken salad

Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Spring Greens Salad$9.89
Organic greens with grilled Kadejan Chicken and rotating seasonal vegetables, cheese, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken with Spicy Honey Drizzle (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)$18.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, celery, tossed with ranch dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer$16.00
Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, apples, craisins, and hard-boiled egg tossed in green goddess dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken, roasted pecans, and honey mustard drizzle.
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

