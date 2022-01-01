Chicken sandwiches in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Boomin Barbecue
BBQ
Boomin Barbecue
324 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis
|Smoked Chicken Thigh Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked and Seared Chicken Thigh, Garlic Dill Pickles, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
*Our chicken contains pork
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about Fare Game
HAMBURGERS
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
