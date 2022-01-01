Chicken sandwiches in Northeast

Northeast restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Smoked Chicken Thigh Sandwich image

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

324 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Thigh Sandwich$14.00
Smoked and Seared Chicken Thigh, Garlic Dill Pickles, Aioli, on a Tallow Toasted Bun.
*Our chicken contains pork
More about Boomin Barbecue
Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$12.00
2 Fried Chicken Tenders, Dukes Mayo, Coleslaw, Mustard Pickles, Brioche Bun.
More about Fare Game

