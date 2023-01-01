Chicken soup in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve chicken soup
Fare Game
1620 NE Central Ave #150, Minneapolis, MN 55413, Minneapolis
|Smoked Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
|$10.00
12 oz Cup of Smoked Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Soup of the Day- Hearty Chicken
|$8.00
Chicken stock, chicken, carrots, onion, celery, garlic, parsley, thyme, bay leaf, peppercorn, turmeric.
