Chicken soup in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve chicken soup

Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

1620 NE Central Ave #150, Minneapolis, MN 55413, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken and Wild Rice Soup$10.00
12 oz Cup of Smoked Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
More about Fare Game
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soup of the Day- Hearty Chicken$8.00
Chicken stock, chicken, carrots, onion, celery, garlic, parsley, thyme, bay leaf, peppercorn, turmeric.
More about Alma

