Chicken tenders in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve chicken tenders

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breaded Chicken Strips$10.00
Breaded Chicken Strips, served with your choice of sauce and choice of dressing.
More about Arturo's Pizza
HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Two Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders. Served on a Brioche Bun toasted with Butter. Mustard Slaw, House Made Pickles, and Dukes Mayo on the Bun.
Kids Meal- Two Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Fare Game
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
Chicken Tenders + Side
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

