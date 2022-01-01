Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve coleslaw

Hideaway Cabin Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hideaway Cabin Bar

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw (GF) (V)$2.50
Sweet and creamy, made fresh
More about Hideaway Cabin Bar
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Mustard Coleslaw$4.00
Shredded Cabbage, Onion, Mayo, and Mustard. 8 oz Portion.
More about Fare Game
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.50
Vegetarian
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.50
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Vinaigrette Coleslaw$6.00
More about The Sheridan Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast

Arugula Salad

Brulee

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Fish And Chips

Curry

Burritos

French Toast

Map

More near Northeast to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston