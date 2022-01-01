Croissants in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve croissants
More about Lu's Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
10 6th St NE, Minneapolis
|Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Pastry | Plain Croissant
|$4.00
Naturally leavened. Fresh Flour. Baker's Field's take on the classic French pastry.
|Pastry | Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Pastry | Almond Croissant
|$4.50
More about Alma
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Housemade laminated chocolate croissant.
|Butter Croissant
|$4.50
Housemade laminated butter croissant.