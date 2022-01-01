Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissants
House recipe hand rolled specialty croissants with unique toppings and fillings bake fresh daily
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Pastry | Plain Croissant$4.00
Naturally leavened. Fresh Flour. Baker's Field's take on the classic French pastry.
Pastry | Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Pastry | Almond Croissant$4.50
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Housemade laminated chocolate croissant.
Butter Croissant$4.50
Housemade laminated butter croissant.
More about Alma
Item pic

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Apple Croissant$13.00
ham, havarti cheese, spinach, honey, and apples on a croissant. Served with chips.
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast

Cheeseburgers

Chai Lattes

Pies

Pancakes

Chicken Tenders

Jerk Chicken

Tacos

Reuben

Map

More near Northeast to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston