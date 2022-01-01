Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scrambled Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.25
Jack Cheese, Tomato & Red Sauce (Vegetarian)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Lurkey Egg Sandwich$9.50
Rosemary maple turkey sausage on a toasted buttered roll with cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs. (gfo)
More about Alma

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast

Hot Chocolate

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Pork Belly

Croissants

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Northeast to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston