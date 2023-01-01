Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Northeast
/
Minneapolis
/
Northeast
/
Hummus
Northeast restaurants that serve hummus
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
Avg 4.8
(197 reviews)
Hummus
$7.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Roasted Pepper Hummus
$2.99
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
Carrot Hummus
$4.49
Made fresh in house, 8 oz. Vegan
Classic Hummus
$2.99
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast
Cookies
Burritos
Croissants
Pretzels
Chicken Sandwiches
Pappardelle
Pork Ribs
Chicken Tenders
More near Northeast to explore
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Phillips
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Nokomis
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Powderhorn
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(991 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston