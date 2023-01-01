Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve hummus

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast image

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$7.00
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Pepper Hummus$2.99
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
Carrot Hummus$4.49
Made fresh in house, 8 oz. Vegan
Classic Hummus$2.99
Made fresh in house, 8 oz.
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market

