Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Karaage in
Northeast
/
Minneapolis
/
Northeast
/
Karaage
Northeast restaurants that serve karaage
The Sonder Shaker
130 E. Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Steak Karaage
$15.00
More about The Sonder Shaker
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama Select - Como
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(440 reviews)
Karaage
$7.95
Japanese style fried chicken
Karaage Don
$0.00
Japanese style fried chicken over rice with spicy mayo dipping sauce
Extra Karaage (2pc)
$3.00
More about Ramen Kazama Select - Como
Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast
Kimchi
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Fried Rice
Cookies
Brisket
Chili
Cake
More near Northeast to explore
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Phillips
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Nokomis
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Powderhorn
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1286 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston