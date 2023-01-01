Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve karaage

The Sonder Shaker

130 E. Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Karaage$15.00
More about The Sonder Shaker
RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select - Como

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Karaage$7.95
Japanese style fried chicken
Karaage Don$0.00
Japanese style fried chicken over rice with spicy mayo dipping sauce
Extra Karaage (2pc)$3.00
More about Ramen Kazama Select - Como

