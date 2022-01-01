Tacos in Northeast

Northeast restaurants that serve tacos

Barbecue Walking Taco image

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

324 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Barbecue Walking Taco$7.50
Carolina Style Walking Taco with Nacho Cheese Doritos, Pulled Beef Short Rib, Pepper Slaw, Pimento Cheese, Scallion.
More about Boomin Barbecue
Jefe Urban Hacienda Carna Asada Taco image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jefe Urban Hacienda Carna Asada Taco$10.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
Jefe Urban Hacienda Chicken Taco$9.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Birria de Res Taco$5.25
A Beef Taco on a 6' Nixta Heirloom Corn Tortilla. Stewed in our House-Made Adobo. Served with Cilantro, Onion, and our Salsa Roja. Tortilla dipped into Chili Beef Fat.
More about Fare Game
Two Tacos Meal image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Tacos Meal$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Three Tacos Meal$12.00
3 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Four Tacos Meal$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
More about Viva Taco

