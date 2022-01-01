Tacos in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve tacos
Boomin Barbecue
324 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis
|Barbecue Walking Taco
|$7.50
Carolina Style Walking Taco with Nacho Cheese Doritos, Pulled Beef Short Rib, Pepper Slaw, Pimento Cheese, Scallion.
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Jefe Urban Hacienda Carna Asada Taco
|$10.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
|Jefe Urban Hacienda Chicken Taco
|$9.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Birria de Res Taco
|$5.25
A Beef Taco on a 6' Nixta Heirloom Corn Tortilla. Stewed in our House-Made Adobo. Served with Cilantro, Onion, and our Salsa Roja. Tortilla dipped into Chili Beef Fat.
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Two Tacos Meal
|$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Three Tacos Meal
|$12.00
3 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
|Four Tacos Meal
|$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)