Phillips restaurants you'll love

Phillips's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Soul Food
Must-try Phillips restaurants

Soul to Soul Smokehouse image

 

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Catfish Fillets$13.00
Seasoned then breaded in cornmeal, deep fried to golden crunchy perfection. Served on top of our hand cut fries sprinkled with SOUL dust.
Pork Rib Tips$10.00
One full POUND of our tender and juicy rib tips, dry rubbed and slow smoked for 6 hours.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$8.99
Sliced thick and piled on a toasted brioche bun. Served with our sweet, tangy, & smoky secret recipe BBQ sauce (hot or mild) and Cole Slaw on the side for topping that beautiful meat.
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse
Oasis Market and Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1) Gyro Sandwich$9.99
Classic lamb and beef gyro. Roasted strips of gyro meat wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cucumber sauce.
Family Platter for 2$34.99
A mixed platter sliced roasted gyros, Chicken, Kofta, Lamb, Samosa, Falefel, Baba Ganouj, Served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with pita pocket bread.
29) Greek Salad w/ Gyros$11.99
Roasted strips of gyro meat served with Crispy Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppershine peppers and feta cheese w/ house dressing on the side.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Manny's Tortas image

SANDWICHES

Manny's Tortas

920 East Lake Street Suite 125, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Box Lunch (per person)$11.99
Includes one torta and potato chips.
More about Manny's Tortas
