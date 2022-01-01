Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Phillips
/
Minneapolis
/
Phillips
/
Cake
Phillips restaurants that serve cake
Soul to Soul Smokehouse
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Pecan Bourbon Butter Cake
$4.00
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
Avg 5
(3 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$2.99
More about Oasis Market and Deli
