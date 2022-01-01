Powderhorn restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Powderhorn restaurants

Logan's image

 

Logan's

1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Burger$3.79
Fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Shakes$3.69
REAL, creamy ice cream, hand-blended with your favorite sweet flavors:
Double Burger$5.49
Double the fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
More about Logan's
Reverie Cafe + Bar image

 

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Housemade Biscuit, Housemade Sausage, Just Egg Patty, Cheese, Garlic Aioli. Contains tree nuts.
Cauliflower Tacos$11.00
Crispy Cauliflower, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pickled Onions, Arugula + Cilantro on Corn Tortillas. Can be made without gluten. Can be made without nuts.
Bulgogi Cauliflower$11.00
Crispy Bulgogi Cauliflower w/ Gochugaru + Toasted Sesame. Served w/ Kimchi Aioli. This item can be made w/out gluten.
More about Reverie Cafe + Bar
Tacos Don Omar image

TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Tacos Don Omar

1405 E Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burritos*$9.00
More about Tacos Don Omar

