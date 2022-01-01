Powderhorn restaurants you'll love
Logan's
1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$3.79
Fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
|Shakes
|$3.69
REAL, creamy ice cream, hand-blended with your favorite sweet flavors:
|Double Burger
|$5.49
Double the fresh, never-frozen certified Angus beef seared to juicy perfection. Topped with your choice of white or yellow American cheese, red onions, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy pickles and our signature flavorful Logan's Sauce on a freshly-baked butter-toasted bun.
Reverie Cafe + Bar
1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade Biscuit, Housemade Sausage, Just Egg Patty, Cheese, Garlic Aioli. Contains tree nuts.
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$11.00
Crispy Cauliflower, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pickled Onions, Arugula + Cilantro on Corn Tortillas. Can be made without gluten. Can be made without nuts.
|Bulgogi Cauliflower
|$11.00
Crispy Bulgogi Cauliflower w/ Gochugaru + Toasted Sesame. Served w/ Kimchi Aioli. This item can be made w/out gluten.