Southwest restaurants you'll love

More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Focaccia Loaf
|$5.00
Vegan | Housemade herbed focaccia bread baked fresh daily.
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$11.00
Our housemade fettuccine with classic tomato meat sauce made with pork and beef.
|Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
More about Tap Society
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
More about Broders' Pork & Piccata
Broders' Pork & Piccata
2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|SICILIAN CANNOLI (2pc)
|$6.00
sweet ricotta, candied citrus, chocolate, pistachio
|TIRAMISU CUP
|$5.00
espresso, lady fingers, marsala cream, cocoa
|RAPINI PORCHETTA SANDWICH
|$13.00
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with rapini & garlic-parsley aioli
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
|burrito bowl
|$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
|Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|DIA Y NOCHE
|$13.95
Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.
|EGGS HAVANA
|$14.25
2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.
|BEEF EMPANADA
|$3.95
Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! Served with creole sauce.
More about El Travieso Taqueria
El Travieso Taqueria
4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$5.00
Corn tortilla with a choice of (Barbacoa, Asada, Carnitas, or Adobo chicken) served with cilantro, red onions, & pico de Gallo.
|Ensalada De Aguacate
|$10.00
Baby arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jicama, cilantro, toasted almonds, & citron cava vinaigrette.
|Peruvian Ceviche
|$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Small Green Sauce
|$0.35
1.5 oz - w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
|Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl
|$14.25
Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce
|Sweet Corn-Cornbread
|$3.25
Vegetarian
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Yellow Lentils w Spinach (V) (GF)
|$14.00
Bengal Gram Tempered with Spinach, Cumin, Garlic and Watercress (Gluten Free)
|Samosa
|$9.00
Mint & Tamarind Chutney with a Choice of Pulled Lamb or Traditional Punjabi Aloo Masala (V)
|Kashmiri Roganjosh (GF)
|$22.00
Boneless Lamb Meat and Chops Braised with Kashmiri Saffron, Dried Ginger and Fennel Seeds (Gluten Free)
More about Terzo
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|Popular items
|TORCHIO AL FUNGHI
|$18.00
porcini & truffle cream, pickled walnuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, V
|MANZO
|$26.00
wagyu top sirloin, mixed carrots, parsnip puree, black currant / GF DF
|CALABRIAN SANDWICH
|$14.00
porchetta, fennel-radicchio-currant slaw, calabrian chili aioli
More about Café Cerés
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|DUKKAH LATTE
|$4.75
A sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.
|RAS EL HANOUT LATTE
|$7.00
Our Ras El Hanout syrup is sweetened with dates and spiced with coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
|SPICED VANILLA LATTE
|$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
More about Colita
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|CACIO E PEPE STACKED TOSTADAS
|$15.00
Oaxaca cheese, parmesan, chihuahua cheese, black pepper
|CHURROS
|$11.00
Dulce de leche, Cinnamon sugar, Dulce cream
*3 per order*
|CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA
|$17.00
house adobo, smoked chicken, black bean puree, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños
-2 tostadas per order
More about Broder's Pasta Bar
PASTA
Broder's Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE
|$18.00
Broders' Hot Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
|SMALL CAESAR
|$7.00
Romaine, Lemon, Focaccia Croutons, Grana Padano
|KIT'S PASTA
|$8.00
Choose Kid's Pasta & Sauce
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.75
On-the-bone wings
|Tennessee Hot
|$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot seasoning, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
|Blues Burger
|$14.50
CAB® patty, blue cheese, black pepper, rosemary & apricot jam
More about Pizzeria Lola
PIZZA
Pizzeria Lola
5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Special: Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Butternut squash, baby pearl onions, parmigiano-reggiano
|Tavern Pie
|$18.00
House red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
|Korean BBQ
|$21.00
Beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, soy-chili vinaigrette
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co
PIZZA
Red Wagon Pizza Co
5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Banh Mi
|$21.00
Sweet soy-glazed pulled pork, house cheese, ginger-pickled carrots, radishes, julienne cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro & Sriracha aioli.
|Margherita
|$19.00
Red sauce, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, toasted black pepper & olive oil.
|Wood-fired Wings
|$14.00
BBQ, dry jerk rub, or buffalo. Served with your choice of green goddess or bleu cheese.
More about El Jefe Food Truck
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Food Truck
5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Breakfast burrito
|$10.00
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage
|Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream