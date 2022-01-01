Southwest restaurants you'll love

Southwest restaurants
Southwest's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Food Trucks
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Southwest restaurants

Broders' Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Focaccia Loaf$5.00
Vegan | Housemade herbed focaccia bread baked fresh daily.
Fettuccine Bolognese$11.00
Our housemade fettuccine with classic tomato meat sauce made with pork and beef.
Classic Cheese Pizza
V | Classic and simple! New York style with red sauce and mozzarella.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Tap Society image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Cheeseburger$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
More about Tap Society
Broders' Pork & Piccata image

 

Broders' Pork & Piccata

2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SICILIAN CANNOLI (2pc)$6.00
sweet ricotta, candied citrus, chocolate, pistachio
TIRAMISU CUP$5.00
espresso, lady fingers, marsala cream, cocoa
RAPINI PORCHETTA SANDWICH$13.00
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with rapini & garlic-parsley aioli
More about Broders' Pork & Piccata
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
burrito bowl$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Victors 1959 Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DIA Y NOCHE$13.95
Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.
EGGS HAVANA$14.25
2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.
BEEF EMPANADA$3.95
Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! Served with creole sauce.
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
El Travieso Taqueria image

 

El Travieso Taqueria

4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos$5.00
Corn tortilla with a choice of (Barbacoa, Asada, Carnitas, or Adobo chicken) served with cilantro, red onions, & pico de Gallo.
Ensalada De Aguacate$10.00
Baby arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jicama, cilantro, toasted almonds, & citron cava vinaigrette.
Peruvian Ceviche$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
More about El Travieso Taqueria
Brasa Rotisserie image

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Green Sauce$0.35
1.5 oz - w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl$14.25
Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce
Sweet Corn-Cornbread$3.25
Vegetarian
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine image

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yellow Lentils w Spinach (V) (GF)$14.00
Bengal Gram Tempered with Spinach, Cumin, Garlic and Watercress (Gluten Free)
Samosa$9.00
Mint & Tamarind Chutney with a Choice of Pulled Lamb or Traditional Punjabi Aloo Masala (V)
Kashmiri Roganjosh (GF)$22.00
Boneless Lamb Meat and Chops Braised with Kashmiri Saffron, Dried Ginger and Fennel Seeds (Gluten Free)
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TORCHIO AL FUNGHI$18.00
porcini & truffle cream, pickled walnuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, V
MANZO$26.00
wagyu top sirloin, mixed carrots, parsnip puree, black currant / GF DF
CALABRIAN SANDWICH$14.00
porchetta, fennel-radicchio-currant slaw, calabrian chili aioli
More about Terzo
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUKKAH LATTE$4.75
A sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.
RAS EL HANOUT LATTE$7.00
Our Ras El Hanout syrup is sweetened with dates and spiced with coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
SPICED VANILLA LATTE$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
More about Café Cerés
Colita image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CACIO E PEPE STACKED TOSTADAS$15.00
Oaxaca cheese, parmesan, chihuahua cheese, black pepper
CHURROS$11.00
Dulce de leche, Cinnamon sugar, Dulce cream
*3 per order*
CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA$17.00
house adobo, smoked chicken, black bean puree, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños
-2 tostadas per order
More about Colita
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broder's Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE$18.00
Broders' Hot Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
SMALL CAESAR$7.00
Romaine, Lemon, Focaccia Croutons, Grana Padano
KIT'S PASTA$8.00
Choose Kid's Pasta & Sauce
More about Broder's Pasta Bar
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Tennessee Hot$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot seasoning, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
Blues Burger$14.50
CAB® patty, blue cheese, black pepper, rosemary & apricot jam
More about Red Cow
Pizzeria Lola image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Lola

5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Special: Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Butternut squash, baby pearl onions, parmigiano-reggiano
Tavern Pie$18.00
House red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
Korean BBQ$21.00
Beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, soy-chili vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Lola
Red Wagon Pizza Co image

PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi$21.00
Sweet soy-glazed pulled pork, house cheese, ginger-pickled carrots, radishes, julienne cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro & Sriracha aioli.
Margherita$19.00
Red sauce, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, toasted black pepper & olive oil.
Wood-fired Wings$14.00
BBQ, dry jerk rub, or buffalo. Served with your choice of green goddess or bleu cheese.
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co
El Jefe Food Truck image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Food Truck

5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast burrito$10.00
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage
Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream
More about El Jefe Food Truck

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Barbacoas

