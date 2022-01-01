Southwest Mexican restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
burrito bowl
$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
Nachos
$12.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
El Travieso Taqueria
4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis
Popular items
Tacos
$5.00
Corn tortilla with a choice of (Barbacoa, Asada, Carnitas, or Adobo chicken) served with cilantro, red onions, & pico de Gallo.
Ensalada De Aguacate
$10.00
Baby arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jicama, cilantro, toasted almonds, & citron cava vinaigrette.
Peruvian Ceviche
$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
Popular items
CACIO E PEPE STACKED TOSTADAS
$15.00
Oaxaca cheese, parmesan, chihuahua cheese, black pepper
CHURROS
$11.00
Dulce de leche, Cinnamon sugar, Dulce cream
*3 per order*
CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA
$17.00
house adobo, smoked chicken, black bean puree, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños
-2 tostadas per order
El Jefe Food Truck
5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
Popular items
Breakfast burrito
$10.00
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage
Nachos
$10.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
Shrimp Tacos
$10.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream