Southwest Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Southwest

El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese
burrito bowl$15.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, salsa, queso fresco and a choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga, pork pastor or shrimp
Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
El Travieso Taqueria image

 

El Travieso Taqueria

4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos$5.00
Corn tortilla with a choice of (Barbacoa, Asada, Carnitas, or Adobo chicken) served with cilantro, red onions, & pico de Gallo.
Ensalada De Aguacate$10.00
Baby arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jicama, cilantro, toasted almonds, & citron cava vinaigrette.
Peruvian Ceviche$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
More about El Travieso Taqueria
Colita image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CACIO E PEPE STACKED TOSTADAS$15.00
Oaxaca cheese, parmesan, chihuahua cheese, black pepper
CHURROS$11.00
Dulce de leche, Cinnamon sugar, Dulce cream
*3 per order*
CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA$17.00
house adobo, smoked chicken, black bean puree, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños
-2 tostadas per order
More about Colita
El Jefe Food Truck image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Food Truck

5309 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast burrito$10.00
12" flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs and chorizo sausage
Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, El Jefe cheese sauce, guacamole, queso fresco, lettuce, & choice of meat
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, & chipotle sour cream
More about El Jefe Food Truck

