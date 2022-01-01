Bruschetta in Southwest

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Sauce with Oregano | Ritrovo$7.00
A harmonious blend of tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and oregano. Suggested for pastas and bruschette.
Bruschetta Peppers | Cinquina$6.00
Passion and attention to the selection of the best raw materials makes the Cinquina company a well-loved producer of bruschettas, pates, olive oils, and more.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRUSCHETTA$13.00
DF, V | Grilled baguette, english pea, radish, cured egg, mushroom.
More about Terzo

