Bruschetta in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Bruschetta Sauce with Oregano | Ritrovo
|$7.00
A harmonious blend of tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and oregano. Suggested for pastas and bruschette.
|Bruschetta Peppers | Cinquina
|$6.00
Passion and attention to the selection of the best raw materials makes the Cinquina company a well-loved producer of bruschettas, pates, olive oils, and more.