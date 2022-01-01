Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve ceviche

El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche Platter (serves 4-5)$25.00
Shrimp cured in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, & cilantro, served with tortilla chips
Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Shrimp cured in lime juice with tomatoes, onion, & cilantro, served with tortilla chips
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CEVICHE CUBANO$12.25
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
Peruvian Ceviche image

 

El Travieso Taqueria

4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peruvian Ceviche$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
More about El Travieso Taqueria

