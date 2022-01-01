Cheeseburgers in Southwest
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Impossible Cheeseburger
|$14.50
1/4 pound Impossible veggie patty served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.