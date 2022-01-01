Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
Served Hot | Grana Padano breaded chicken topped with provolone and pomodoro sauce. Recommended on baguette.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Served Hot | Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red pepper, mixed greens, and basil pesto aioli.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tap Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Tap sauce.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Tap sauce, lettuce and house made pickles.
More about Tap Society
Broders' Pork & Piccata image

 

Terzo 2

2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PICCATA SANDWICH$14.00
Breaded & fried chicken cutlet, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun
More about Terzo 2
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Coleslaw & Red Sauce
Chicken BLT Sandwich$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Romaine
More about Brasa Rotisserie

