Chicken sandwiches in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$13.00
Served Hot | Grana Padano breaded chicken topped with provolone and pomodoro sauce. Recommended on baguette.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Served Hot | Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red pepper, mixed greens, and basil pesto aioli.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Tap Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast served with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Tap sauce.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Tap sauce, lettuce and house made pickles.
Terzo 2
2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|CHICKEN PICCATA SANDWICH
|$14.00
Breaded & fried chicken cutlet, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
|Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Coleslaw & Red Sauce
|Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Romaine